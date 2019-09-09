Florence Rose “Toots” Runnheim, 70, of Kennan and the town of Georgetown, died at her home while under the care of her family and Hope Hospice on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
She was born Florence Timmers on Aug. 20, 1949, the daughter of Matt and Florence (Jansen) Timmers. She was a 1967 graduate of Phillips High School. She was married to Ron Runnheim in Saint Michaels Catholic Church, in Kennan, on Oct. 26, 1968. She was employed as a bookkeeper by the school district of Phillips.
She was a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Catawba, where she was active in the church choir and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was active in the Eucharistic Adoration programs at the Catholic churches in Ladysmith and Catawba, and was also active in the Protect Life program and Koinonia.
In her free time she enjoyed time with her grandchildren, hosting family and friends, walking, gardening, baking and playing cards.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; her children, Roni Ann (Trent) Tobias of Kennan and Rod (Kris) of Madison; her five grandchildren, Chase, Asa, Ayden, Brianna and Annaka; her brothers, Cliff Timmers of Kennan and Matt “Scratch” (Dee Dee) Timmers of Medford and her five sisters, Pat (Ed) Dowden of Owen, Marion (Tony) Groothousen of Tony, Millie Kennedy of Delafield, Janet (Bill) Griglak of Ladysmith and Lorraine (Dave) Baratka of Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Rosalie Timmers and her brother-in-law, Adrian Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba with Father Lourdu Raju Madanu celebrating the Funeral Mass
Friends may call at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Catawba on Sunday, Sept. 15, after 4:30 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The parish wake service will be held at the church at 7 p.m., Sunday.
Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.