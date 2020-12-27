Richard Kroening

Richard Edward Kroening, 84, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Richard was born in Ladysmith on Feb. 13, 1936, to Richard and Clara Kroening.
He married Iris Husom on July 23, 1955. They moved to Milwaukee, where he worked in a box factory briefly before operating several automotive service stations. In 1972, the family moved back to Ladysmith where he and his wife owned and operated the Alibi Bar while he worked full time for the Soo Line Railroad. He raised beef on his hobby farm outside of Ladysmith. After retirement he enjoyed hunting, dancing and fishing. He looked forward to spending his winters in Arizona. He loved spending time with his grandkids, often telling stories from the past.
Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Iris, and their three children, Michael (Nancy) of Janesville, Rick (Lynn) of Ladysmith and Debra (Todd) Ludvik of Somerset. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Irene (Clarence) Stine of Ladysmith; a brother, Paul of Ladysmith and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Clara Kroening; his sister, Erma Rosandich and brothers, Walter, Ervin, Leonhard and Raymond.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
