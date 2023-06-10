Joan Rygula

Joan Laura Rygula (nee Mazon), 81, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Joan was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Jean (nee Styczynski) Mazon Jr. The family moved to Weyerhaeuser to work at a dairy farm, during the war. After graduating, Joan moved back to Chicago to find work. She was reacquainted with her long-time friend Edward Rygula, and they married July 15, 1961. They lived in Chicago before relocating to Tinley Park, Ill., to raise their family. Joan retired from Walgreens after 26 years of service.
Joan is the beloved wife of Edward Rygula; loving mother of Judith (Scott) Fowler, Janice (Robert) Mintari and James (MaryRose) Rygula; cherished grandmother of Ashley Fowler, Lou Marino, Breanna (Wells) Daggett, Amanda (Joseph) Pagano, Audrey (Dean) Gonzalez, Allison (Andrew) Ronstadt, Alex Mintari, Vincent Rygula, Joseph (Bridget) Rygula and Michael Rygula; adoring great-grandmother of Norah Pagano, Robert and Rory Gonzalez; dearest sister of Loretta (William) U’Ren; sister-in-law of Raymond; and kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Joan will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Joan cherished every moment with her family. She enjoyed making holiday meals and Christmas ornaments for them. Joan loved to knit, polka dance, create greeting cards, garden and travel. She was a Green Bay Packers fan.
She had a heart of gold, loved everyone, and went out of her way to make new friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 1, at St. George Catholic Church, 6707 175th St. Tinley Park, IL. 60477. For more information or to sign the on-line guest book please call Brady-Gill Funeral Home at 708-614-9900 or go to www.bradygill.com.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Mesothelioma Cancer fund or any cancer fund of your choice.
