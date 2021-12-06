Audrey Metling

Audrey Margaret (Seiser) Metling, 95, of Ladysmith, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021,at Ladysmith Care Community of complications from covid. She received great care and made many friends there for the past 5 years. She was sharp and witty to the end. Her faith in Jesus guided her entire life and afforded her great comfort, peace, and hope when she knew her time with Him was near.

Audrey was born on Aug. 18, 1926, in Milwaukee, to Reverend Otto Andrew and Emma Pearl (Kralik) Seiser. The family moved to Menomonie in the 1930s where Audrey graduated from high school in 1944.

Audrey was united in marriage to John Berndt Metling On May 21, 1947 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie. In 1955 they moved to Ladysmith. John and Audrey had three children: Kristine, Timothy, and Jon.

Audrey enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble and bridge, watching Jeopardy, cooking and PBS programs (her favorite was Antiques Road Show). She enjoyed going antiquing too, as well as long drives, fishing, gardening, knitting, and shopping. She was obsessed with dishes and loved cooking and entertaining.

Audrey was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church where for years she did volunteer work for the Altar committee, food pantry, cookie walk, and Thanksgiving dinner. Even while living at the Care Community, she stayed current with her congregation by listening to the Sunday service on the radio in the Cameo Room with other residents. She was always an active member of her community and in 1976 she received the Jaycette award for outstanding contributions to her community for her work with the Hospital Auxiliary and at Mt. Senario College.

In 1977, John and Audrey moved to Spooner, where they where they were also active in the community and Trinity Lutheran Church. They returned to Ladysmith in 1982.

Audrey is survived by Timothy (Cyndi) Metling of Mt Prospect, Ill., Jon (Barbara) Metling of Spooner and Sister Eunice (Jerry) Burns of Elcho. She has been blessed with nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many more family members and great friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by Otto Sr., Emma, John, Kristine, brother Otto Jr., and cherished friend Karl Schroeter.

A small graveside service will be held in the spring at her family plot in the Ford Cemetery near Menomonie.

Any memorials should be sent to the Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith in Audrey’s honor.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.