Branko Gazik

Branko Gazic, 61, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire following a 1-month illness with COVID-19.
He was born on April 8, 1960, in Yugoslavia, Croatia, to Marijan and Andja Gazic. He lived in Chicago for 11 years and moved to this area when he was 14 years old.
Branko married Tami Haskins on Nov. 10, 1980, in Ladysmith. He loved hunting, fishing, mowing lawn, snowplowing and sleeping in the front lawn in his lawn chair. He enjoyed baking and cooking and loved gardening and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Tami; his sons, Marco Gazic of Ladysmith, Michael (Amanda) Gazic of Eau Claire and Dillon (Jasper) Gazic of Eau Claire; seven grandchildren; his brothers, Ivo Gazic of Florida and Illija (Hilda) Gazic of Florida and his sister, Rosey Best of Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marijan and Andja Gazic; his brother, Mirko and his grandson, Richie Gazic.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at the VMA in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
