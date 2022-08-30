David E. Jennerman, 70, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. at his house.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Fred Baltrusis officiating. Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date. Military Honors will be provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association and United States Air Force immediately after the funeral. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, and again starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
