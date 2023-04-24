Phyllis Girard, of Ladysmith, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Phyllis was born in Ladysmith on April 14, 1938, to Dorothy and Robert Larson. She always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, Ben, playing her guitar and singing, and doing crossword puzzles.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Ben; daughter, Luann (James) Lamb; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Waller, Gage (LaRae Tangen) Lamb, Kaitlin Lamb and Asher Waller; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Waverley and Laken; her brother, Alan and sister, Dorothy.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pam Waller; her parents; two brothers, Donald and Robert, and three sisters, Delores, Idamae and Geraldine.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
