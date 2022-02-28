Glenn Joseph Baer, 80, of Conrath, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Glenn was born on Sept. 16, 1941, Fayetteville, Pa. He married Carolyn Abbie Witmer on Sept. 12, 1961. Five children were born to them: Judith, Jennifer, Leland, Charlotte and Anthony.
He will be missed by his wife, Carolyn, and by his family, daughter Judith (Wilmer) Rohrer of Cadott, daughter Jennifer (Phil) Neuenschwander of Apple Creek, Ohio, son Leland (Evie) Baer of Powell, Wyo., son-in-law Gary Bear of Thorp, son Anthony (Lovina) Baer of Conrath, 35 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, six sisters, Fern (Isaac) Martin of Unity, Elizabeth (the late Clarence) Miller of McBride, British Columbia, Mary (Alan) Priest of Danskin, British Columbia, Karen Baer of McBride, British Columbia, Miriam (the late Dale) Steiner of Salmon Arm, British Columbia, and Thelma (Earl) Hostetter of Gardners, Pa., and three brothers, Neil (Josie) Baer of Red Deer, Alberta, Lyle (Miriam) Baer of Two Hills, Alberta, Arlan (Janet) Baer of McBride, British Columbia, and many friends.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. and Thelma G. (Horst) Baer; his daughter, Charlotte Bear and grandson, Bryant Rohrer.
Glenn was an avid reader, loved telling stories and traveling. He enjoyed raising animals and growing fruits and vegetables.
Calling hours will be at Shiloh Mennonite Church, W7385 Co. Rd. I, Conrath, on Wednesday, March 2, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The funeral will also be held at Shiloh Mennonite Church on March 3, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.