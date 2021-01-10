Hubert Stevens

Hubert “Hubie” Vernon Stevens, 88, of Ladysmith, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Ladysmith.
Hubie was born on Sept. 22, 1932, in Ladysmith, to Wm. Vernon and Louise (Popowich) Stevens. He married his sweetheart, Sally Ann Gapinski, on April 27, 1957, in Exeland. From this union, he had five daughters, Sally Sermersheim (Rick Gasperetti) of Wauwatosa, Rhonda Stevens ofMadison, Nancy (Al) Christianson of Ladysmith, Mary (John) Heath of Bloomington, Minn. and Donna (Joel) Jones of Ladysmith.
Hubie taught high school math and science as a profession for 35 years, but his true passion was the United States military. He was a member of the National Guard, Army (during the Berlin Crisis) and the Army Reserve for 36 years. Hubie loved to read and had an extensive collection of non-fiction WWII books.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fixing electronics, gathering with family and friends for a beer, getting the latest news at Chuck and Cheri’s Barber Shop and giving a helping hand at Lake Avenue Auto. He was a Republican, a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Ladysmith Honor Guard, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Hubie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally; his five daughters and six grandchildren, Alan (Brittany) Christianson of Ladysmith, Stephanie Christianson of Ladysmith, Ashley Heath of Lakeville, Minn., Jonathan Heath of Lakeville, Minn., Alyssa (Jeremy) Coggins of Oshkosh and Joel Jones (fiancй Hannah Simes) of Appleton. He is also survived by his great grandson, Corbin Christianson of Ladysmith.
Hubie is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Louise Stevens; his sister, Rose Marie Davis, and an infant brother, Lloyd Stevens.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with visitation at 11 a.m. and service at noon. Burial will be held at a later date.
