Conrad Weinert, Jr.

Conrad E. Weinert, Jr., 94, of Bruce, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at his home.
Conrad was born on Feb. 13, 1927, in Kingsford, Minn., to Konrad, Sr. and Viola (Flurry) Weinert. They moved to Rusk County in 1940.
Conrad married Theresa Catherine Effertz on May 28, 1952, in Weyerhaeuser. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2019. Conrad was a member of the Equity Coop Board, Knights of Columbus and the local VFW.
He is survived by his six children, Chris (Glen) Pfarr of Lamberton, Minn., Frank (Gloria) of Bruce, Debra of Queen Creek, Ariz., Kathy (Mark) Budde of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeannie (Pete) Kahne of Snowflake, Ariz. and David (Kristy) of Hingham. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren and seven surviving brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa and five brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Bruce.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
