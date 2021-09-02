Conrad Weinert, Jr.

Conrad E. Weinert, Jr., 94, of Bruce, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Bruce. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.