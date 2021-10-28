James Schultz

James "Jim the Barber" Schultz, age 85, of Ladysmith, passed away at Ladysmith Care Community on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, surrounded by family.
Jim was born March 29, 1936, in Milwaukee, to Andrew and Margret Schultz. He was married to Cora Whitney at Bethany Lutheran Church in Catawba on Oct. 28, 1961.
Jim attended Milwaukee Public Schools and later joined the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, serving 17 months in Korea.
Jim and Cora moved to Ladysmith in 1963, where he started barbering for Chris Gunderson and later joining Dick Stine. Eventually, he purchased the business and opened up Jims Barbers.
Jim was an avid baseball fan and involved with the Ladysmith Angel's baseball team. He also spent many days watching the Milwaukee Braves (Brewers) and Green Bay Packers.
He was involved in many areas of the community. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, 32 degree Eau Claire, Zor Shiner Madison Chapter, VFW, American Legion, American Disabled Vets, Jaycees and Kiwanis.
Jim served on Ladysmith City Council and Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board. He also served on the WITC Board, Rusk County Board, state barber board, state mining impact board and Rusk County Ambulance. He also was vice chairman of Republican Party.
Later in life Jim Schultz suffered a stroke and become a resident of the Ladysmith Care Community. During his years in the care community he welcomed new residents, delivered bananas and sang Happy Birthday.
Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Cora; sons James of California, Jay (Missy) of Ladysmith and Bart (Meaghan) of St. Paul; daughter-in-law Joelle of Minneapolis; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Terry (Mary) of Milwaukee and Danny (Kathy) of Milwaukee and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mitch; his parents, Andrew and Margret; his sisters, Charlotte, Dorothy, Mickey and Jeanie; his brothers, Don, Jerry, Tom and Dick and his in-laws Herbert and Ruth Whitney, G. Janet Prohaska and Janice Ostling.
Services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith on Saturday, Nov. 6. There will be a visitation from 9-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m.
