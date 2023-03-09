John Lorence

John M. Lorence, 82, of Greenfield, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.
John was born on June 8, 1940, in Sheldon, to Michael and Catherine (Wawronowicz) Lorence. He graduated from Tony High School in 1959.
John loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, ATV riding and trap shooting. He enjoyed polkas, watching sports and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Catherine Lorence; his wife, Karen E. Cornelissen and three sisters, Rose Madlon, Shirley Stuver and Phyllis Cynor.
He is survived by four daughters, Mary (Doug) Otto, Sherri (Mike) Clark, Suzanne Malinowski and Debbie (John) Weier; seven grandchildren, Kaylee (Brad) Mindock, Katie (Jeremy) Vogel, Douglas Otto, Kelsey (Tyler) Kubiszewski and Jacob Malinowski, Christopher and Sarah Weier; three great-grandkids, Rylee & Rowan Mindock & Kyler Vogel; brother, Joe Lorence and many nieces and nephew.
Special thanks to Mary and Larry Rogowski for being the best neighbors dad could have asked for and great family friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
