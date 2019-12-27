Catherine G. Pettit, 72, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1947 in Ladysmith to George and Gladys Zehner. They precede her in death.
Catherine lived all her life in Rusk County and married William E. Pettit, Sr. in Ladysmith on Aug. 21, 1964. He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2012. She was a homemaker, and she loved to go gambling.
Catherine is survived by son, William E. Pettit, Jr. of Ladysmith; daughter, Scheri Thompson of Ladysmith; grandchildren, Dakota and Marshal;great-grandchildren,Kinsley and Emmersyn; brother, George “Buck” Zehner of Ladysmith and sisters, Patricia Estabrook of Bruce and Nancy Pfefferle of Weyerhaeuser.
There will be no services at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral is assisting the family.
Commented