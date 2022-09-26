Anna Mae Drum, 89, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Care Partners Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at Exeland United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.