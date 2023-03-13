Richard J. Vojtasek, 63, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.
Richard was born on May 27, 1959, in Ladysmith, to Edward J. and Patricia Vojtasek. Richard was raised in Tony.
He is survived by his brother, Anthony (Marlene) Vojtasek of Conrath; three sisters, Kathy Dean of Ladysmith, Susan Nicholson (Jon) of Radisson and Ann (Mike) Landon of Exeland and a sister-in-law, Terri Vojtasek of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Patricia; his brother, Edward Vojtasek and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Dean.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
There will be a private family burial in the spring.
