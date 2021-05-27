Bradley Brzezinski

Bradley Paul Brzezinski, age 50, of Andover, Minn., passed away on Dec. 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale Street NW, Oak Grove, MN, 55011. Visitation to be held at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to follow.