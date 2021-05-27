Bradley Brzezinski

Bradley Paul Brzezinski, age 50, of Andover, Minn., passed away on Dec. 2, 2019.
Bradley was born on Nov. 25, 1969, in Minneapolis, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Rudy Soltis and Florence and Marion Brzezinski.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Linda and her daughter, Alaina; parents, Barb and Stan Brzezinski; brothers, Blaine (Denise) and Wayne; sister, Christine (Richard) Sanders; niece, Maria; nephew, Alexander and many loving relatives and friends.
Bradley attended Shell Lake grade school where his parents, Barb and Stan, owned Stan’s Electric.
Bradley graduated from Anoka High School and continued on to Anoka Technical College where he graduated to become a journeyman electrician, later passing the Masters and owning his own business, Andover Electric.
Bradley is missed so very much. He loved the Lord, enjoyed visiting, boating, fishing, water skiing, snowmobiling, horses and his two dogs, Trapper and Gizmo.
Please join us for a celebration of life for Bradley to be held on Friday, June 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale Street NW, Oak Grove, MN, 55011. Visitation to be held at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to follow.
