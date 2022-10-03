Jerome J. Drahos died peacefully with family by his side, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, after a struggle with several serious health issues.
Jerry was born on May 12,1943, in Cook County, Ill., to his parents Albert and Camille Drahos. He married his “Sweetie Pie,” Janice L. Robards on May 23, 1964. Jerry was raised in the city, but has always been country at heart. Jerry and Jan both loved the country and lived in the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin where they raised their five children; most of those years were spent in Glen Flora, where they called home.
In his early years, Jerry canoed and did a lot of camping with family and friends. Many enjoyable family rides, with campfire lunch cookouts and singing, in between, “don’t’ make me pull this car over and Dad, she’s touching me.”
He was creative and fun loving: always playing games with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially about family history, making some of the best winter snow sculptures and home-made-Halloween costumes for his kids, and the most elaborate Easter eggs hunts around. He loved to hunt and fish, but most of all he loved his wife, children, family, friends, community and his faith. Jerry was a deacon in the Catholic Church. He was generous and giving; always willing to help someone in need. Jerry lived in a way that witnessed to others that our lives are not our own, but rather, given as gift to serve others.
Despite his many health issues over the past several years, Jerry was a person of hope and enjoyed life to the fullest, even taking a “bucket list” Alaskan Cruise at age 78. He got a kick out of making people laugh, even himself. He told corny dad jokes, and enjoyed stumping people with riddles and told many fishing and hunting stories (some of them were actually true) and never got sick of sharing wildlife pictures he would capture on his trail cameras. All of his doctors understood that his road back to good health was always directly related to spending time in Canada with Jan, extended family, friends, but especially with his deacon buddies at Mooseye Camp. Jerry and Jan had several close friends in the Dryden Canada area that they enjoyed spending time with as well. Other favorite hobbies included watching his children and grandchildren in their many school activities --- he surely was a proud Dad, Grandpa and GG-Pa.
Jerry was grateful for his Jesuit education. He was strong in his faith and served in a variety of capacities in his parish cluster over the years: from Parish Pastoral Council to the Home & School Association at Our Ladysmith of Sorrows Catholic School that his children attended, to running concession stands at the annual basketball tournament and parish Bingo, to teaching religious education. As a Permanent Deacon, Jerry’s favorite parts of his ministry was to bring Communion to the homebound, to conduct Baptism preparation, teach Confirmation classes, bless food for Thanksgiving and Easter meals, deliver food baskets to those in need and to share a homily for practical Christian living. Jerry enjoyed the comradery of so many of his parish cluster family members from St. Anthony’s in Tony, St. Mary’s in Hawkins and Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith. He felt that being a part of the Knights of Columbus was so important because they do so many good things for those in need and he never passed up a chance to participate in their Annual Tootsie Roll sale. Jerry always deeply appreciated his wonderful neighbors in Glen Flora and their willingness to lend a helping hand when in need. He more recently has cherished the friendship of the other residents and care-givers at Ladysmith Care and Rehab Center.
Jerry had several jobs throughout his early life such as working at Hart Schaffner Marx, Jerome’s Foods, Gustees Ice Cream/Dairy, at Peavey Paper Mill and seasonal work on Plaza’s Cranberry Marsh. But Jerry’s life-long career was at Indianhead Community Action Agency, with 10 years as the Deputy Director and 30 years as the Executive Director until he retired. He was proud of his career there because of the many services, programs and education that was provided through ICAA’s service area. He could make a positive difference in people’s lives through helping them work toward sustainable living and stronger communities.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Camille of Chetek; his wife, Janice L. Drahos of Glen Flora; his son, Jerry Drahos of Brule; his sister, Rose Schwaab of Bruce, as well as his grandson, Colten Thorpe.
He is survived by his daughters and their spouses: Christine (Chris) Newkirk of Ladysmith, Lisa (Jeff) Sproul of Eau Claire, WI; Carol (Jerry) Smith of Elkhorn, WI; and Julie (Bruce Thorpe) of Ladysmith, WI; daughter-in-law Debbie Drahos of Brule, WI. He is also survived by his sister Lourdeen Drahos of Maricopa, AZ, close family friend Karen Smith of Maricopa, AZ, his brother-in-law Tom Schwaab of La Crosse, WI; and his sister-in-law, Renee Robards of Cicero, Ill. Jerry loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. Grandchildren: Michael Newkirk, Megan & Ryan Smith, Lizzy & Tori Thorpe and Courtney (Brett) Erickson; Great-Grandchildren: Letti & Raya Newkirk, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
He will be missed by all that were touched by his life.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home Ladysmith Chapel from 4-7 p.m., ending with a Rosary led by Sr. Mary Dominica Effertz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. (with additional visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at the church); Celebrated by Bishop James Powers, concelebrated by Father Papi Yeruva, assisted by Dc. Tom Fuhrmann, homily by Dc. Craig Voldberg and music by Abigail and Eugene Lynch. A luncheon will follow the Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows School Gym. A private family interment will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek, following the Mass of Christian Burial and luncheon, and conducted by two of Jerry’s close friends, Dc. Joe Paron and Dc. Al Goodrich.
You may visit www.ruskcountycatholiccommunity.org to find a YouTube livestream link for the funeral mass.
Funeral preparations were arranged by Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith Chapel.
