Walter A. Olmstead went to Heaven on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
He was the son of Perl and Clara Olmstead of Ladysmith. He was born on May 6, 1927, in Clear Lake. He was currently residing in Oxford, Pa., at the Ware Presbyterian Home.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, who he was married to for over 60 years, as well as his two sisters and a brother.
He leaves behind a son, Dennis married to Marti, and a daughter, Sandy married to Bruce Overholt. He is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was an animal lover, especially of dogs and cats.
World War II and the Korean War were a big part of Walter’s life. He joined the Navy as a senior in high school and was sent to Okinawa. During Korea, he served in North Africa and the Mediterranean Sea. Walter was recently honored by the Blankets of Honor program celebrating his military life. He was very proud of all his “motorcycle” friends who attended the ceremony.
Religion also played an important role in Walter’s life. He was a proud member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church and was a daily reader of his Bible. He loved to sing religious and gospel songs and attended church service at Ware.
Walter also enjoyed football, especially Penn State and the Green Bay Packers. Walter was employed by High Steel Structures for many years. He additionally worked for AO Smith and the Ephrata National Bank.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ware for their exceptional care they provided to Walter over the past five years. He became the unofficial mayor of Ware. He served on the resident council and was always the go-to person for information for the residents about what was happening at Ware. More recently, the care provided by Willow Tree Hospice was wonderful.
A memorial service will be held from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, Pa. at noon, Saturday, Oct. 15, with interment following in Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.