Geraldine Leona Marshall, age 85, of rural Conrath, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Cornell Area Care Center following a brief illness.
Geraldine leaves behind three sons and one daughter: Joe (Jane) Marshall, Mike (Dawn) Marshall, Bernie (Melanie) Marshall and April (Kevin) Johnson along with their families. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two brothers, John and Jeff, two sisters, Patsy and Barb and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; her daughter, Cindy; son-in-law, Arland; her parents; sister; nephew; brother-in-law and two great-grandsons.
We cherish all the wonderful memories we had with you mom, grandma and great-grandma. You worked hard all your life helping to provide for your family. You enjoyed mother nature to the fullest; being outdoors in your vegetable garden, enjoying all your flowers or just walking in the woods picking berries. You also loved to can and were an amazing cook. We have so many memories we will forever cherish. We already miss you but will see you again.
No services are planned at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
