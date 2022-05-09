Hayleigh Grace Turner, 30, of Superior, died Saturday April 30, 2022, in Superior.
She was born on April 28, 1992, in Ladysmith, to Jacqueline (Derek) Belgum and Fred (Kayla) Niles.
Hayleigh Grace Turner, that name alone shines so bright. Nothing could ever compare to her free spirit. She had this beautiful hippie soul that just never met a stranger. You couldn’t be in the presence of Hayleigh without cracking a smile or busting out a laugh.
She had a way to bring light everywhere she went, and she touched all of the lucky ones with the purest love. Anyone who got the chance to meet this amazing young woman was luck in its truest form.
She is survived by her parents; two brothers, Sam Turner III of St. Paul, Minn., and Freddy Niles of Ladysmith, and two sisters, Naomi Niles of River Falls and Vanessa Niles of Ladysmith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, starting at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will follow the memorial service at the Edgewood Social Club.
