Allen M. Gest entered the promise of eternal life through Our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, March 24, 2023, (while the Northern Lights were ablaze) in the presence of his two daughters while in his home.
Allen was born in Milwaukee on March 17, 1932 (St. Patrick’s Day) to Melvin and Edna (Saeger) Gest. He was an only child but he grew up surrounded by cousins and enjoyed a happy childhood during the depression. He had fun playing baseball, going to movies, reading comic books and attending baseball games at Borchert Field. He attended church weekly, often visiting in Mukwonago at Mt. Olive Lutheran where his grandfather was a pastor. They rode horses on a farm there often. He and his parents moved to Mukwonago when he was 15 and he attended and graduated from Mukwonago High School. Soon after, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in California and then Louisianna. While in Louisianna, he met and married the love of his life, Jackie Barb. They married April 1, 1955, at St Catherine’s Catholic Church in Shreveport, La.
After his honorable discharge, they moved to Mukwonago and later to East Troy. They enjoyed their marriage and made a great team and many wonderful memories. Their marriage was a great example for all. They had four children. Over the years, Al worked hard, sometimes having three jobs at once. Among those jobs he was a bus driver, small engine repair and steelworker. He worked at Trent Tube in East Troy for 38 years before retiring.
In his lifetime he had many hobbies, scuba diving, flying, working on vehicles and motorcycle riding. He rode motorcycles for 70 years. He liked to hunt pheasant with his beloved black lab, Pepper. He had many pets who adored him. He owned his own airplane with two friends and got his pilot’s license and enjoyed many flights in which he said he felt very close to God.
He and Jackie moved to Ladysmith in 1997 after retiring. Al deer hunted for years there and always planned to move to this beautiful area. They soon got involved in the community as a part of Kinship, Blue Hills Rendezvous, Heart of the North Gospel Ministries and many church activities. Al also participated in prison ministry. When anyone visited, he took them on a full tour of Rusk County with historical facts and interesting tidbits. He never tired of this.
He loved taking trips to see Jackie’s family in Michigan who claimed him as their own. He was the most precious, kind and endlessly patient man. If you were his friend, you would have a loyal friend indeed. He was the best father, grandfather and dearest husband. He was always ready to help those that needed it. He was generous and thoughtful and shared what he had. Words are not adequate to sum up his beautiful soul. His knowledge of many subjects was immense, and he gave true and sound advice. So many stories that only he could tell in his special way, while his sparkling blue eyes danced with laughter. He never let the bad affect him in life. He was satisfied with everything he had, never complained, and saw the best in others even at their worst. He took the time to spend and listen to others. He saw the beauty in everything. He left us with a richness in life that money could never buy. We have lost so much in one man.
He reflected Jesus quietly through the way he lived. As Jackie developed dementia, even in his late 80's he diligently and lovingly cared for her day and night. After losing his dear wife, he found solace in being among others and family. But he especially lived for every Sunday spent doing Legos, going on rides, listening to old music, and having long talks with his beloved granddaughter Hope. His humor is unmatched, his wit was there til the last, joking with everyone and making us all chuckle. He loved his family dearly and each one of us is better from his unwavering love and so are all who knew him. We are truly blessed. He loved Jesus and would want the same for everyone and urge others to never live your life without Him.
Allen is survived by his four children, Janice Gest of Delavan, Steve Gest of Ladysmith, Cheryl (Anthony) Ball of Chetek and Alana (Daniel) Burki of Ladysmith. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren, cousins and those who chose to call him dad or grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents,Melvin and Edna Gest, and his beloved wife, Jackie.
There is a funeral Mass planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with visitation at 10 a.m. There is a lunch afterward with a time of sharing memories at Worden Avenue Exchange on Worden Avenue in Ladysmith. Monday, May 1, there will be military honors at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at noon with inurnment to follow for both Allen and Jackie when they both will be laid to rest. Any monetary gifts will be used in discretion by the family in Allen’s honor.
Nash Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.