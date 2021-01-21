Elsie Nelson

Elsie Lucille Nelson, age 96, Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community.
She was born on June 26, 1924, in Exeland, to Lawrence and Elsie (Olson) Milner. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Hilda Olson, following her mother’s death. She spent her early years in Chicago and Amboy, Ill. She graduated from Bruce High School in 1942 and returned to Chicago to work.
Elsie married Gilbert Nelson on July 29, 1944, in Chicago. Together, they returned to their farm on Thornapple Road and celebrated 56 years together. She was a hard working, devoted, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was employed for 29 years at the Gordon Ferguson sewing factory in Bruce.
Following retirement they enjoyed gardening, travel, playing cards and visiting friends and relatives.
Elsie was a prolific reader and enjoyed word search puzzles. While at LCC, she loved their many activities, outings, and visits from family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Robert (Sandra) Nelson of Apple Valley, Minn.; two daughters, Christine (Charles) Holtebeck of Ladysmith and Susan (Gary) Sackmann of Brookings, S,D,; eight grandchildren, Melissa Nelson, Kellie Bixby, Brian, Aaron and Matthew Holtebeck and Daryl, Michael and John Sackmann; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband,, Gilbert; her granddaughter, Tanya Sackmann and a half-brother, Joe Milner.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Christopher Martin officiating. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. with the service following at 11:30 a.m.
The service can be viewed live on the Hope Lutheran Facebook website.
Memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church or Ladysmith Care Community.
