Anna Schueller

Anna Marie Schueller, 87, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith unexpectedly.
She was born on May 14, 1935, in Rossford, Ohio, and was formerly a resident of Jump River. She married Ervin Schueller in Gilman on May 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2014.
She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jump River.
Anna is survived by sons, Gerard (Ellen) Schueller of Ladysmith, Ken (Char) Schueller of Ladysmith, Jim (Cathy) Schueller of Lakeside, Ariz., Vince (Helen) Schueller of Hixton and Steve (Carrie) Schueller of Sheldon; daughter, Dorothy (John) Chechuck of Burgettstown, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, John Prasnicky of Sheldon and sisters, Roseann Sokolowski of Bruce and Virginia (Lee) Anderson of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie (Cervenec) Prasnicky; her husband, Ervin, and her grandson, Scott.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Jump River with Father Vijay Kumar Madani celebrating. Burial will be in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jump River. A visitation will be held on Thursday morning at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
