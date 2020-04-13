Gerald Selvig

Gerald Clifford Selvig, 88, went to Heaven on April 6, 2020, with his wife and other family at his side.
Jerry was born on Sept. 29, 1931 to Winslow and Edna Selvig in Ashland. The family moved to Ladysmith in 1933 when Jerry was 2 years old. He attended the Ladysmith Schools, graduated in 1951 and enjoyed playing high school football and basketball.
Jerry met his beautiful loving wife, Catherine Groothousen, at Club 8 in Ladysmith. Cathy’s friends left her stranded at Club 8, so Jerry could take her home. They were married on Oct. 2, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony. They raised their family of nine children at their home in Ladysmith. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. After all these years Jerry continued to refer to Cathy as his “sweetheart” and “the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Jerry worked one summer at Morris’s Toy Factory before starting at Peavey’s Paper Mill in the fall of 1951. He started with the city of Ladysmith street crew on April 1, 1962. He was later appointed Ladysmith Street Superintendent until retiring in 1995 after 33 years of service. Jerry was involved in many projects benefiting the city of Ladysmith, some of his favorites include the Memorial Park volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, basketball courts, as well as making beach and playground improvements. Jerry helped prepare Memorial Park for Christman Amusements to come in and set up for the annual Ladysmith Mardi Gras. He also started the annual Ladysmith Mardi Gras Horseshoe Tournament and ran it, along with his wife, Cathy, for many years. He assisted in transforming O.J. Falge Park located on the shore of Corbett Lake into a beautiful park. The cascading aerator, which puts oxygenated water into the lake, was Jerry’s design. He was also honored with having a baseball field at the fairgrounds named after him as “Jerry Selvig Ball Field”.
Jerry served in the National Guard for 9 years, was a member of the Ladysmith Lions Club for many years, and served as a volunteer for the Ladysmith Fire Department. He has been a long time member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and enjoyed playing cards, golfing, bowling, horseshoes, swimming, fishing, hunting, camping and canoeing. He especially enjoyed “Happy Hour” with his family and friends. He was also a faithful fan and enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Catherine Selvig; six sons and three daughters, Gregory of Rice Lake, Desiree (Dennis) Grusnick of GreenBay, Randolph (Marie) of Eau Claire, Marilyn (Gary) Ahlers of Jump River, Rock of Eau Claire, Brenda (Jon) Lane of Ladysmith, Darrell, Wade and David of Ladysmith; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his brother, James (Lexi) Selvig of Olathe, Kan. and his sister, Barbara Kerkhoff of Barron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winslow and Edna Selvig; his brother, Winslow (Claudette) Selvig of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister, Regina (Jim) Stanley of Barron and his great-grandson, Elijah Torpen of Strum.
A private prayer service and burial in Riverside Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, April 14, with immediate family. A celebration of life, including a memorial mass to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, will be announced at a later date and everyone will be invited to attend.
Jerry’s family would like to thank the Ladysmith Care Community and Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their loving care of our husband, father and grandfather. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
