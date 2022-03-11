Richard Kaiser

Richard Eric Kaiser, 53, of Liverpool, Pa., passed away at his home on March 2, 2022.
Rick was born to John and LaVerne Kaiser on June 13, 1968, in Ladysmith, and grew up in Ingram. He graduated from Flambeau High School in Tony in 1986 and was honored to be part of the Flambeau Falcons Boys’ Basketball Team that went to state his senior year.
Although he lived and worked in many places, he finally settled down in Liverpool, Pa. with his partner. He loved the community and becoming a transplant “Liverpudlian.”
Rick had a passion for photography and digital art. He took many beautiful photos of the natural beauty of the Susquehanna Valley which he contributed to area groups and friends. He also had a large following on-line and developed and shared video chats with his internet family across the country.
He loved music, was a self-taught guitarist and was an avid reader, especially if it pertained to history and aviation.
Life was a struggle for Rick, and even though he was distant from his family, he always expressed that his children were his greatest blessings.
Rick is survived by his children’s mother, Kristine Baker; daughters, Bryce and Meghan; and sons, Brevin and Ryan, all of Moore, Okla. and his grandson, Flynn, of Ada, Okla. He is also survived by his brothers, Phil (Cheryl) Kaiser of Ladysmith and David (Connie) Kaiser of Grand Junction, Colo,; sisters, Pat (Marty) Reynolds of Ladysmith, Penny Kaiser of Stone Lake, Cheri (Dennis) Tiegs of Hawkins, Wendy Fleig of Cody, Wyo. and Candy (Archie) Williams of Gilman; cherished childhood playmate cousins, Tobey, Jessie, Julie, Jason, Jim, Debbie and Trevis and other cousins, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his dear partner, Jim Fruengel.
Memorial services will be determined at a later date by the family in Wisconsin and by the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Liverpool, Pa.
