Eula Mae Jennerman, 78, of Loretta, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home of natural causes.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1943, in Ladysmith, to Ferdinand and Laura Schmidt who have preceded her in death. Eula and Hallie Jennerman were married on Sept. 25, 1989, in Hayward. He preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2011. Eula was a resident in Loretta for over 30 years.
Eula was a school bus driver for the school district of Winter for 17-plus years. She enjoyed crocheting dollies and afghans and gave them away to her friends. Traveling was something else that Eula enjoyed; she traveled to Los Angeles quite often to see her grandson, Kyle, and his wife, So Youn, Jamaica multiple times and Scotland, Washington, D.C. and Florida.
She was a very giving and caring person and helped others as she was able. Most recently, she gave her second vehicle to a lady who didn’t have a vehicle. Eula helped her great-nephews get their first vehicles financially, she donated funds to purchase books for her grandson, Kyle’s, middle school, where he teaches, in Los Angeles, Calif., and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda (Brian) Retzlaff and Jill (Brad) Leighton; two grandsons, Eric (Linda) Magnuson and Kyle (So Youn) Magnuson; two great-grandchildren, Adrian Magnuson and Alrik Magnuson; three sisters, Peggy (Tom) Kelley of Ladysmith, Sally (Ted) Hodges of Lockport, Ill., and Susan Williams of New Mexico; and her brother, James Schmidt of Radisson.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 17, at the Draper Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
