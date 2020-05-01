Charles R. “Chuck” Gressle, 91, of Radisson, and formerly of Milwaukee, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ladysmith Care Community in Ladysmith. Funeral services for the family will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Father Hermann Klarr presiding followed by a service at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church with Fathers Panteleimon Dalianis and Ted Trifon presiding with burial to follow in Glen Oaks Cemetery in Milwaukee.