Charles R. “Chuck” Gressle, 91, of Radisson, and formerly of Milwaukee, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ladysmith Care Community in Ladysmith.
Chuck was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Milwaukee to Harry and Catherine (Maier) Gressle. They preceded him in death.
He married Gertrude Andrew on Sept. 26, 1954 in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 1975.
Chuck enjoyed being a visual manager for Boston Store Corporation for many years and other department stores prior to that. He found the Greek Orthodox faith when he married Gertrude and actively lived his faith for the remainder of his life. He was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa and was actively involved in many church functions for many years.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Colorado.
He loved to paint, decorating local nursing homes with Christmas displays for many years. After his retirement he moved to Radisson and especially enjoyed living at his home on the Chippewa River.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Kara (Eric) Douglass of Ladysmith; his sons, Paul Kip Gressle of Ladysmith and Keith (Diana) Gressle of Milwaukee; three granddaughters, Sara (Josh Olson) Douglass, Rachael (Michael) Cormican and Hannah Douglass; his great-grandson, Roland Olson and his brother, Harry A. Gressle of Sun City, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gertrude; two sisters and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church or the Ladysmith Care Community Activity Fund.
Funeral services for the family will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Father Hermann Klarr presiding followed by a service at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church with Fathers Panteleimon Dalianis and Ted Trifon presiding with burial to follow in Glen Oaks Cemetery in Milwaukee.
A special thank you to the staff at Ladysmith Care Community for the loving care and friendship that were given to Chuck during his stay.
