Joseph Jaworski, 44, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home of natural causes.
Joseph was born on Feb. 28, 1978, in Chicago, Ill., to Rita and Fred Jaworski.
He moved Ladysmith in 1996 coming from Berwyn, Ill. He liked to fish and hang out with friends and family. He enjoyed playing video games.
He is survived by his three sons, Dawson, Ethan and Jordan Jaworski, all of Ladysmith. He is also survived by a brother that resides in Illinois and two sisters, also of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Fred Jaworski.
There will be celebration of life at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.