Barbara Swaine

Barbara Jean (Perkey) Swaine, 96, passed away peacefully at the Ladysmith Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ladysmith on Monday, May 16, 2022, after a long illness.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lenard Swaine, and her daughter, Virginia (Swaine) Ransberger.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Swaine of Cave Junction, Ore. and Mark Swaine of South Elgin, Ill., and by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Barbara worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Mount Senario College, and later at Ladysmith High School, but she will be best remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Her openhearted generosity and kindness toward both family and strangers touched and changed many lives. She will be fondly remembered by everyone fortunate enough to have known her.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
