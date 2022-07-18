Raymond Cicha

Raymond J. Cicha, 90, of Glen Flora, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
He was born June 8, 1932, in Tony, to Joseph, Sr. and Anna Cicha and was a life-long resident of the Glen Flora area. Ray was a heavy equipment operator with Local 139, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his family. He was a generous, kind man and was never one to get angry. He had a great sense of humor and loved his family; Ray was always there to help out. He served in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart. Ray was blessed with 27 years of retirement and will be missed by many.
Ray is survived by his son, Tom (Cheri) Cicha of Glen Flora; daughters Joanne Lundgren of Sheldon and DeeAndrae Cicha of Hudson; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Vincent (Carol) Cicha of Whitelaw, Danny (Joyce) Cicha of Glen Flora and Jim Cicha of Glen Flora; sisters, Dorothy (Don) Stevens of Glen Flora and Margie (Gene) Verdegan of Glen Flora; daughter-in-law Kathy Cicha of Elk Mound and sister-in-law, Mary Cicha.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, Sr. & Anna; wife, May; son, Fred Cicha; daughter-in-law, Sharon Cicha; brothers, Joe Cicha, Charlie Cicha, Rudy Cicha, Lawrence Cicha and Norbert Cicha and sister, Clara Gifford.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 29, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery at a later date. An hour of memorial visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pregnancy Resource Center or OLS school.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
Commented