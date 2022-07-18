Raymond Cicha

Raymond J. Cicha, 90, of Glen Flora, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home of natural causes. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 29, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery at a later date. An hour of memorial visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29.