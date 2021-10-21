James Wood, Sr.

James Ervin Wood, Sr., 74, of Holcombe, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Green Bay. Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Holcombe United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Messmer officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Holcombe Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.