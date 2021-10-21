James Wood, Sr.

James Ervin Wood, Sr., 74, of Holcombe, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Green Bay.
James was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Howard and Dorothy (Dolph) Wood. He lived his childhood life between South Dakota and Ladysmith. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy. He married Janet Kelley April 16, 1966. Together they had four children. Jim had several careers from 11 years in the U.S. Navy, owning three services stations, factory work, farming, over the road truck driver, carpenter, and lawncare service.
The last 10 years he has enjoyed retirement making pies, riding his Can Am Spyder across the United States. He was an avid outdoors man. He cherished his he years of hunting from the farm, to the hunting shacks and to Darlington turkey hunting.
James is survived by his wife, Janet of 55 years; his son, James Jr. (Melody) of Exeland; his daughters, Juanita (Colby) Colbenson of Cornell and Jessie (Cliff) Andres-Koehler of Holcombe and daughter-in-law, Deidra Wood of Oakfield. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Howard (Rosa), Whitney, Helynn (Brian), Alissa, Cody, Caleb (Emmalee), Alex (Caleb), Kelley, Courtney (Casey), Bonnie (Michael) Tyler, Karlee, Ariel, Sophie, Kelsie, Steven, Mathew, and Ricarda (Chuy) and 21 great-grandchildren.
Brother Ernie Wood, Mt. Morris, Sister Blanche (Steve) Bloedow, Madison. Brother and Sister-in-law Cheryle Kelley, Tom (Peggy) Kelley, Kathy (Terry) Zimmerman, Don Kelley, Nancy Kelley, Bob (Sheryl) Kelley, Kirk Nutt, Ron (Joe) Kelley, Jim (Cherie) Kelley, and Dawn Kelley. Many Nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Dorothy, mother and father-in-law Wilma and JO Kelley, sisters Malonie, Dianne, Susan, Rosie, brothers Harry and Robert. Son Jon, grandson Tim, son-in-law Rick, Brother-in-law’s Mike and John Kelley and sister-in-law’s Joyce Wood and Becky Nutt.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Holcombe United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Messmer officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Holcombe Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
