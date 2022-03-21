Len Jablonski of Ladysmith, entered eternal life Thursday, March 18, 2022, peacefully at his home with family by his side. He was 91 years old.
Len was born on Aug. 29, 1930, in Park Falls, the youngest of three children, and attended St. Anthony grade school and Lincoln High School. The family lived next door to the Rex Theater in a large building built by his father, an expert carpenter and proprietor of three business. An accomplished violinist, his father also was a fixture in local music groups, ran the projector at the Rex Theater and accompanied silent films, which spurred Len’s interest in music at an early age.
Len started his first band, “The Knights of Rhythm”, while still in high school. Len worked briefly on a great lakes ore carrier traveling from Lake Superior to the lower great lakes before being recruited into the U.S. Army as a band member in 1948. He also saw active duty in the field during his time of service that took him to Kentucky, Kokura Japan, and Pusan Korea. He was honorably discharged from his service in the Korean conflict in 1951.
Following the war, he performed in three dance bands and eventually moved with his soon-to-be bride, Joan, to the Duluth/Superior area. She was employed as a seasoned photography assistant, and he pursued music studies at the Wisconsin State Teachers College in Superior. Upon graduation in 1956 he taught instrumental music in Wisconsin high schools briefly in Hawkins, Glen Flora, and Iola and 22 years with the Flambeau School District, retiring in 1986. After college, in addition to teaching, he worked briefly for the Chicago/Northwestern railway as a draftsman and performed weekends touring with the Ernie Carrol Orchestra at venues in Ashland, Hayward, Spooner, Superior, and other Northern Wisconsin cities.
An apolitical public servant in retirement, his advocacy was carried out as a member of the Rusk County Board of Supervisors. He was a member on the Board of Directors at Westlake Enterprises for years. A member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, he was a reader for many years and lent strong support to the OLS School.
He was a talented oil painter. The body of work created in his modest home-studio remains a testament for his love of Lake Superior and the wooded lands where he lived and played. His sense of humor, passion for gardening, piano arrangements, and inventive spirit was an inspiration to many who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; three sons, Mike (Cherri) Jablonski of Ladysmith, Tom (Kitty) Jablonski of Frederic and Fort Collins, Colo., and Steve of Ladysmith. He had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A special thank you goes to the generous and compassionate care provided by Marshfield Medical Center Home Health. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
