Elgin Krings

Elgin “Feet” D. Krings, age 88, of Anderson Lake, passed away on April 22, 2022.
Elgin was born in Hawkins on July 6, 1933, to the late Frederick and Mary Krings, the seventh of nine siblings. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1953 and was honorably discharged in April 1955. Elgin moved to Wauwatosa and worked for Mueller Pipelines as a mechanic. He retired and moved up north to Mountain to be close to his son and family.
Elgin enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, maple sapping and family time at the lake. He liked to claim he had “a license for everything”, while often having a license for nothing.
Elgin is survived by his children, Alan “Ollie” (Penny) Krings and Kristine “Snooks” (John) Michalski; grandchildren, Dawn (Gus) Otto, Kimberly (Mac Davis) Krings, Alison (Tyler) Otto, Joseph (Stephanie) Krings, Angela Michalski and Clarice Michalski; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Viola “Tootsie” Dost; brother, Kenneth “Gabby” (Rochelle) Krings; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Krings and Helen Krings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Pempeck; brothers, Willis, Donald “Boone”, Orville “Fat”, Norbert “Nubby” and Frederick “Ricky”.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 7, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins, 915 Main Street, Hawkins, WI 54530, from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. Elgin will be interred at Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Honors.
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Prevea Mountain Clinic, including Clayton Keene, APNP, and Unity Hospice for the care and compassion offered to Elgin and his family during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Elgin’s honor to Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins or American Legion.
