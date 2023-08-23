Genevieve D. Dutter, 82 of Conrath, died on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at her home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1940 in Conrath to Joseph and Bernice (Klucznik) Siolkowski. Genevieve grew up in rural Conrath and attended Dogville School, later graduating from Tony High School in 1958. After graduation she moved to the Twin Cities and worked as a typist.