Genevieve D. Dutter, 82 of Conrath, died on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at her home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1940 in Conrath to Joseph and Bernice (Klucznik) Siolkowski. Genevieve grew up in rural Conrath and attended Dogville School, later graduating from Tony High School in 1958. After graduation she moved to the Twin Cities and worked as a typist.
Genevieve married Jack Dutter on Dec. 5, 1959 at the Conrath Catholic Church. They lived their entire life on a farm in rural Conrath, where they raised their daughters Pam and Laura. She and Jack farmed and ran a livestock business until their retirement. She was very involved in the business operations by being behind the scenes doing bookkeeping and assisting with the daily management. She enjoyed working outside, going to auctions and spending time with her family.
Genevieve is survived by her two daughters; Pam and Jeff Hayden and Laura Dutter-Nelson both of Conrath, four grandchildren; Joseph Hayden of Ladysmith, Kasey Hayden of Silver Cliff, Jonathan Nelson of Conrath and Emmalee Nelson of Conrath, five great-grandchildren and her sister; Sophie Wierzbinski of New Brighton, Minn. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son-in-law David Nelson, two siblings; Edward Siolkowski and Irene Suski and her parents Joseph and Bernice Siolkowski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
