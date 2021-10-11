Harry Draus

Harry J. Draus, 82, of Barron, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Care and Rehab of Barron.
Harry was born on Jan. 18, 1939, to Joseph and Sophie Draus in Weyerhaeuser.
He was a farmer. He owned his own agricultural business, and he loved to fish and hunt. He was also a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser.
Survivors include his sons, James Draus and Greg (Pam) Draus, both of Weyerhaeuser and his daughters, Sue Nelson of Lakeville, Minn., Wanda Bartsch and Tony Glenne of Milltown and Connie (Pete) Romanowski of Genoa. He is also survived by six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Rose (Jim) Nickels of Green Bay and special friend, Nancy Culbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Chet Draus and Ted Draus; his sisters, Julia Draus and Sr. Mary Ceina Draus; an infant daughter; his grandson, Kevin Romanowski and a son-in-law, Gary Nelson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Chandra Ery celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, starting at 4 p.m. A scripture service will be held on Thursday evening at the funeral home starting at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation on Friday morning at the church starting at 10 a.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
