Robert Weinert

Robert Walter Weinert, 71, of Bruce, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Bob was a lifelong Bruce resident, born to Walter and Geneva (Daily) Weinert on Nov. 16, 1951. Bob grew up on the family dairy farm with his sisters, Lois, Patricia, Susan and Peggy and brother, Gary. Bob later moved into town, where he lived for almost 40 years.
Bob graduated from Bruce High School in 1969. He married Joni Zielke in 1982 (later divorced), and together they had three children, Jennifer Rose in 1985, Ross Matthew in 1987 and John Henry in 1988.
Before retiring, Bob worked as a bus driver for the School District of Bruce for 30 years and also worked for the village of Bruce. Bob was a member of Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce, and while his children were growing up, he spent almost 20 years as active volunteer leader for Rusk County 4-H.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with friends and family and helping out on the farm. Bob was a big sports fan, especially football and baseball. Bob was a lifelong supporter of Bruce baseball, from coaching little league to donating his time to drive bus for away games for the high school team.
Bob is survived by his children, Jennifer (Jared) Nelson of River Falls, Ross Weinert of Bruce and John (Amanda) Weinert of Bruce, as well as three grandchildren, Caleb Johnson, Arietta Weinert and Adeline Weinert. He is also survived by his brother, Gary Weinert, and sisters, Lois, Patricia and Peggy Weinert, all of Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Weinert.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, at the Bruce Park.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.