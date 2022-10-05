Hank J. “Henry” Lew, Jr., 67, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Marshfield Medical Center- Eau Claire.
A funeral service for Hank “Henry” Lew, Jr. will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Ladysmith Baptist Church. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 5-7 p.m. and again on Friday at the church from noon until 1 p.m.
Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
