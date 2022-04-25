Phillip E. Baker, 72, of Hawkins, died suddenly on April 21, 2022, at his home from a heart attack.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1949, to Robert and Ila Mae (Stipek) Baker.
Phil was a diesel mechanic until his retirement in 2005. He moved to Hawkins in 2006. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a sister, Cynthia Stanley of Sheldon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ila Mae Baker and a brother-in-law, Art Stanley.
Phil’s ashes will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. There will be no services per his request.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented