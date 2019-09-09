Mark J. Shimko, 59, of St. Cloud, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery with military burial rites accorded by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Friends may call on Saturday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m., until the time of service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
