Max Thompson

Max R. Thompson, 87, of Exeland, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Due to the COVID pandemic, services were held for relatives of the Thompson and Halberg families on Monday, Oct. 5, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church, in Bruce, with Rev. Larry Sturgis officiating. Burial was in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland with military honors provided by the Exeland American Legion.