Max Thompson

Max R. Thompson, 87, of Exeland, was born on Feb. 10, 1933, in Kasson, Minn., to Paul and Eloise (Reed) Thompson. Max passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Max moved to Sawyer County in 1937. He married Lois Halberg on Sept. 12, 1953, at First Lutheran Church in Exeland. He served in the United States Air Force for four years as a mechanic on B-36 bombers. He was an active lifetime member of First Lutheran Church serving on the church council several times. He was a dairy farmer, school bus driver and logger. He was in the Christmas tree business with his five brothers for many years. He served as supervisor on the town of Meadowbrook board. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his family.
Max is survived by his wife of 67 years and “Best Girl,” Lois; three sons, Randy (Ann) of Williston, N.D., Keith (Janelle) of Ladysmith and Ron (Jackie) of Exeland; his daughter, Maxine Morgan (Kevin Brock) of Granton; five grandchildren, Adam (Gayle) Thompson, Amanda (Josh) Shimko, Doug Thompson, Max Morgan and Mackenzie Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Angel, Hannah and Emma; two brothers, Russell of Exeland and Donald (Faye) of Winter; three sisters, Pauline (Cliff) Anderson of Darlington, Mary (Frank) Parsons of Monroe, Wash. and Lorie Cohoon of Exeland; and her sisters-in-law, Janet, Sue and Elaine Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Eloise (Reed) Thompson; four brothers, Billy, Robert, Philip and Ralph; three sisters, Linda, Grace and Georgianna; an infant son, Rodney; two brothers-in-law, Bill Godfrey and Ray Cohoon; and his sisters-in-law, Becky and Sharon Thompson.
Due to the COVID pandemic, services were held for relatives of the Thompson and Halberg families on Monday, Oct. 5, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church, in Bruce, with Rev. Larry Sturgis officiating.
Burial was in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland with military honors provided by the Exeland American Legion.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented