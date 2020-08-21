Von Baughman

Von L. Baughman, 71, a life long resident of Sheldon, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Von was born to Lester and Yvonne (Worden) Baughman on June 16, 1949, in Ladysmith. He married Lena Orheim on May 11, 1968. Von was a dairy farmer for many years. After farming, he drove for Rands Trucking for 16 years and currently drove bus for Flambeau School.
Von’s sense of humor and his kind and generous heart have left us all with many wonderful memories. He had a talent for writing, and over many years we have all benefited from that special gift.
He is survived by his wife, Lena, of Sheldon; two daughters, Amanda (Eric) Bratanich of Tony and Julie (Doug) Verdegan of Tony; six grandchildren, Abby, Dalton and Sydney Bratanich and Rylie, Kevin and Tim Verdegan; two sisters, Phyllis Lund of Sheldon and Reva Hindal of West Virginia; his brother, Melvin (Dolores) Baughman of Gilman, three sisters-in-law, Midge Kallstrom of Altoona, Pat (Scott) Christman of Eau Claire and Sandy (Jeff) Howe of Sheldon; his brother-in-law, Mike (Cindy) Orheim of Sheldon as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Yvonne Baughman; his son, Douglas; his sister, Wynn, and his brothers in-law, Roger Orheim, Ken Lund and Dale Hindal and two sisters-in-law and Barb Orheim and Mary Baughman.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Aug. 21, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Jeremy Allard officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
