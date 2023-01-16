Arian Knops, age 76, left on a grand new adventure on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Believing he was not good enough to go to Heaven and not bad enough to be burning to a cinder in Hell, his soul or souls are now in a quandary.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; natural daughter, Sharri Benkufsky and her hubby Leo, ‘Given daughters’ (step) Dana Kjerstad and husband Rick, Kelli Billman and husband Mark, two brothers, Clint/Julie of Iowa and Allan/Susan of Florida and seven grandchildren; Mitchell, Ian, Emalee, Sydney, Spencer, Jack and Sam who are spread across America.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia, and son, Stephen.
Arian was proud and happy to be a weirdo. He knew full well that everyone on Earth is someone else’s weirdo, but most other people are to proud or ignorant to admit it.
In death, Arian would like to meet a few atheists who naturally don’t have any place to go and are just hanging around the netherworld. If reincarnation is an option, his wish is to come back as a butterfly and bring a bit of beauty into the world in his short time as such a creature. Second option for reincarnation is to come back as Arlene’s house cat. What could be better than to bring some peace to the heart of the woman you love and just lay around the house when he felt the need to do so.
There will be no funeral or reviewal. Arian’s wish is to be cremated and have most of the atoms of his body returned to nature. No long nap in the dirt for him! The remaining ashes will be spread in several of his favorite places and in particular to be scattered on the waters of Lake Superior where he has spent many hours walking the shoreline daydreaming while watching the crystal waters gleam in the sunlight, giving him peace.
He would like to be remembered as trying to be the best person he could be considering all the limitations of being a human being.
A Celebration of Arian’s Life will be held in the spring.
