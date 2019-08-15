John Johnson

John P. Johnson, age 77, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
John was born March 31, 1942 to Carl and Gertrude (Van Camp) Johnson at Chippewa Falls. On Oct. 20, 1990 he was married to Janice Schuyler at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church in the Town of Maple Grove, Barron County.
John is survived by his sons, Peter Johnson of Eagleton and Mark Johnson of Chippewa Falls; his daughter, Kristi Kyes of Cadott; his step-son, John Turner of Baldwin; his step-daughters,Judy Ebler of Chetek, Jackie Robertson of Eau Claire and Tracy Turner of Sonoma, Calif.; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice, who passed away on Feb. 21, 2018; his brother, Kenneth Johnson and an infant brother and sister.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church in the town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas, with Rev. Heather Kistner officiating.
Interment followed in Otter Creek Cemetery in the town of Otter Creek, rural Wheeler.
Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.