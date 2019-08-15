John Johnson

John P. Johnson, age 77, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church in the town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas, with Rev. Heather Kistner officiating. Interment followed in Otter Creek Cemetery in the town of Otter Creek, rural Wheeler.