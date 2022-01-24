Ernest Root, Jr.

Ernest Arnold “Arnie” Root, Jr., 91, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. He was born on Dec. 23, 1930, in Eau Claire to Ernest Sr. and Florence Margaret Root.
Arnie was an insurance agent in Ladysmith for many years. He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Yvonne, and their four children, Randy (Jean) Root of Ladysmith, Barb Root of Ladysmith, Steven (Diane) Root of Cameron and Bill (Monica) Root of Lindstrom, Minn.; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Florence Marlene Peterson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.