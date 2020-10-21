Stephanie Allen

Stephanie K. Allen, 39, died unexpectedly in Sheldon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Services are to be announced at a later date.

Stephanie was born on April 5, 1981, in Ingram, to Lula and James Allen.

Stephanie was truly a happy and beautiful soul. Her son was the light of her life. She had a very bubbly personality. She had a lot of love in her heart for all her family and friends.

Stephanie is survived by her son, Dawson Grunseth; her brothers, Michael (Kelly) Rhein of Tony, John (Laurie) Rhein of Ladysmith and Greg Allen of Ladysmith; and her sister, Valerie Allen of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her four nieces, Nicole, Samantha, Vanessa and Amari; three nephews, Tyler, Dakota and Brandon and extended family in many states. She was a great aunt to Danton, Gracie and Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her lifelong companions, Izzy and Coco.

