Stephanie Allen

Stephanie K. Allen, 39, died unexpectedly in Sheldon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Stephanie was born on April 5, 1981, in Ingram, to Lula and James Allen.
Stephanie was truly a happy and beautiful soul. Her son was the light of her life. She had a very bubbly personality. She had a lot of love in her heart for all her family and friends.
Stephanie is survived by her son, Dawson Grunseth; her brothers, Michael (Kelly) Rhein of Tony, John (Laurie) Rhein of Ladysmith and Greg Allen of Ladysmith; and her sister, Valerie Allen of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her four nieces, Nicole, Samantha, Vanessa and Amari; three nephews, Tyler, Dakota and Brandon and extended family in many states. She was a great aunt to Danton, Gracie and Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her lifelong companions, Izzy and Coco.
Services are to be announced at a later date.
Commented