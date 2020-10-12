Marie Pondell

Marie A. Pondell, 90, of Bruce, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Care & Rehab-Barron.
Marie was born in Ladysmith on Jan. 13, 1930; a daughter of Albert and Victoria (Aksamit) Mikula. She married Stanley Pondell in Ladysmith on May 12, 1945. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2017.
In 1947, Marie and Stanley purchased a dairy farm south of Weyerhaeuser from his mother and step-father. Together they developed their farm into a successful operation and received many agriculture and conservation awards as well as citations of excellence raising breeder turkeys for Jerome Foods, a task they undertook to send their two sons to college.
She and Stanley retired from farming in 1988 when they built a home in Bruce and moved there. During her retirement she enjoyed reminiscing about childhood experiences, ancestry, gardening and was active with St. Mary’s Parish, Ladies Red Hat Society and Homemakers Club in Bruce. She was a volunteer for the Bruce Library and election board.
Marie is survived by two sons, Ralph (Angi) of Benton, La., and Stan (Josie) of Barron; four grandchildren, Angela Pondell Griffith (Dan), Jill Pondell Garza (Michael), Vickie Pondell and Jessica Pondell (Matt). She has 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stanley and her brothers and sisters.
Due to COVID, a private family service was held with burial in the Bruce Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is being planned for next year. An announcement will published at that time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
