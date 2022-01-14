Mary Scholbrock

On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2022, Mary Elizabeth Scholbrock gracefully transitioned to her new life in Heaven after living on Earth for a blessed 98 years.
She was born to the late John and Wilhelmine (Petersen) Ludvigsen, in Sheldon, on Dec. 31, 1923.
She was married to Walter Scholbrock on Nov. 7, 1944. Mary was the last surviving sibling in a family of 11. She was number eight preceded by Preban, Milton, Ellen, Leo, Elsie, Florence and Clarence and followed by Gladys, Calvin and Paul.
After graduating from Tony High School in 1941, she moved to Chicago, Ill., for employment at Bell and Howell making lenses for the military effort during WWII. In Chicago she met her handsome Iowa farm boy, Walter, with whom she would spend 70 years working side by side in the Star Oil Company, Sheldon, and later the State Bank of Gilman, from 1968 to 1982 at which time they retired to their lake home in Hayward. For many years she spent the winter months in Harlingen, Texas, and traveled the world with Walt until his parting in 2014.
Mary's passions were gardening, sewing, square dancing, playing cards, baking and cooking a delicious meal for family and friends.
While college was not an option for Mary or Walt, both were very bright, having graduated at the top of their respective high school graduating classes. Both valued education supporting their children and grandchildren in earning multiple and varied degrees.
Mary was an extraordinary mother loved by her children, Allan (Janet), April (Richard) and Tim; plus her grandchildren, Grant (Johnny), Kara (Mike), Elizabeth (Peter), John (Michele), Andy (Dana) and Mark; and her great-grandchildren, Alex, Will, Chayton, Bowman, Avalyn, Sebastian and Eleanor.
She was preceded in death by her loving daughter-in-law, Virginia Scholbrock.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, Rochester, Minn., is honored to be serving the Scholbrock family. To share a special memory or condolence, visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com. Her family will conduct a celebration of life and a private burial ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sheldon, in the summer of 2022.
