Max R. Thompson, 87 of Exeland, died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the service will only be open to relatives of the Thompson and Halberg families. Masks will be required. Due to the safety precautions, no meal will be served.
The funeral service for Max's family will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church, in Bruce, with Rev. Larry Sturgis officiating. Visitation for family will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church.
Burial will follow the service at Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
Military Honors will be provided by the Exeland American Legion.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
