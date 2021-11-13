Jennie Gryga

Jennie Anna Gryga, 88, of Hawkins, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community.
Jennie was born on Dec. 27, 1932, in Hawkins, to John and Mary (Foremski) Sokolowski.
Jennie married Adam Gryga on Aug. 22, 1954, in Hawkins. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2005.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Jim) Kuchta of Conrath and Susan Knutson of Crookston, Minn.; her sons, David (Bonnie) Gryga of Conrath, Larry Gryga (Liz Wilkes) of Hawkins, Steve (Lana) Gryga of Hawkins, Stanley Gryga (Linda Varga) of Sheldon and Kenneth Gryga of Ladysmith; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and her sisters, Lottie Carter of Lindenhurst, Ill., and Helen McHugh of Downers Grove, Ill. She is also survived by her companion, Jan Drangsholt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Sokolowski; her husband, Adam Gryga; two infant daughters, Diana and Mary Gryga; five brothers, Tony, Harry, Eddie, Wally and Peter Sokolowski and five sisters, Ann Kopera, Josie Lazar, Sophie Berryhill, Mary Kuznar and Elaine Halverson.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawkins with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg celebrating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented