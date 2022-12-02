Arlene L. Ricci, 83, of Ladysmith, town of Grant, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, under the care of Interim Hospice of Western Wisconsin)
Arlene was born May 5, 1939, in Grand Rapids, Minn., the daughter of Harry and Ada (Ribbentrop) Chapdelaine. She graduated from Sibley High School in St. Paul, Minn., in 1957
On July 18, 1959, Arlene married Thomas D. Ricci at St. Anthony's Church in Cumberland.
Arlene is survived by two sons, Joseph (Sandy) Ricci of Elk Mound and Anthony (Grace) Ricci of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Beth (Steven) Lewis of La Crosse and Lisa Kramer of Ladysmith; one brother, James (Rose) Chapdelaine of Hastings, Minn.; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; and one sister, Lillian Chapdelaine.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Commented